Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $116,421,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

