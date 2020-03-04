Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 89.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

PSA stock opened at $217.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $202.84 and a one year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.