Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 35,528 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 354.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

