Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 90,700 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 179,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

