Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.