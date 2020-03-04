Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.05, for a total transaction of $1,869,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,121,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,717,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $323.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.