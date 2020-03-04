Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.14 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.35 and a 200-day moving average of $414.82. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

