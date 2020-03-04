Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.14 Million Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

