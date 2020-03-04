Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.24 Million Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 129,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NOMD opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

