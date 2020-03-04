Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $352.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.65. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $315.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

