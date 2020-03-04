Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Medicines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,598,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000.

MDCO stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The Medicines Company has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $84.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDCO shares. Leerink Swann downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

