Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

