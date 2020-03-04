Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,900 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.14% of Constellium worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 526,482 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,738,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 189,225 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,487,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares during the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Constellium NV has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

