Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

