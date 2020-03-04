Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,910 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 882,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,337. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

