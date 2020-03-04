Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,813 shares of company stock worth $22,250,905. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.