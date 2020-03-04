Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 466,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,555. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

