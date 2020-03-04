Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.83 ($76.55).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €59.30 ($68.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.80. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.49 and a 200 day moving average of €58.79.

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

