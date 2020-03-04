Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart Purchases 16,200 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00.

Continental Resources stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.