CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 3,069 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

