CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler Sells 6,005 Shares

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSGP stock opened at $690.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $678.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.64. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $450.41 and a twelve month high of $746.70.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.