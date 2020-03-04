Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) is Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares during the period. Cott accounts for about 3.9% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 7.61% of Cott worth $140,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cott by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,558,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Cott by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cott by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 87,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COT opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Cott Corp has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

