Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,308,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $196.82 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

