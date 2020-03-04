Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 126,166 Monocle Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNCLU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

MNCLU opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Monocle Acquisition Company Profile

Monocle Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

