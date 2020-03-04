Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) by 474.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 809.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 445,048 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXGXU opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

