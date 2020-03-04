Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for 0.6% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

OAS stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

