Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Position in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Apyx Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 31.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.46.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.