Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 926,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Arbutus Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

