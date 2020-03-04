Cowen AND Company LLC Cuts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,919,600 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MFG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

