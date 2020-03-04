Cowen AND Company LLC Grows Stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 211.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intelsat by 101.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelsat by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE:I opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

