Cowen AND Company LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) by 148.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,397 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Leisure Acquisition were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $4,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPAQ opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Leisure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

