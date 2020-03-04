Cowen AND Company LLC Has $481,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,078,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

