Cowen AND Company LLC Has $73 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp makes up approximately 6.3% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $73,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

