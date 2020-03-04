Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Shares of PAACU opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Company Profile

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

