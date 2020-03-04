Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $16.22 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 380,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,222,000. Ciena accounts for about 1.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $76,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,037 shares of company stock worth $2,076,388 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura raised their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

