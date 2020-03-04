Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $819,000 in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 181.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

