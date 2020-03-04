Cowen AND Company LLC Lowers Position in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,746 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.17% of DermTech worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 167,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $2,469,976.00. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. DermTech has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

