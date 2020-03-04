Cowen AND Company LLC Lowers Stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,975 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in New Providence Acquisition were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

NPAUU stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPAUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.