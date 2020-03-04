Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.68% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 173.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 260,005 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

FMCI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

