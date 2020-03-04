Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,924,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. NII comprises approximately 0.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.87% of NII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NII during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NII during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in NII by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NII by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 578,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 79,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NII during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NII stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. NII Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 5,000,000 shares of NII stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

