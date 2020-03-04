Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 618,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Kaleyra comprises 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.09% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent quarter.

KLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of KLR stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.