Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.07% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.92. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

