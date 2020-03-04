Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.21% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 401,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.42. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 10.43.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

