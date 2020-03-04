Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,971,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

