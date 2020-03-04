Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,981,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

