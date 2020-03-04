Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 102,259 Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCOU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000.

Get Healthcare Merger alerts:

Shares of HCCOU stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Healthcare Merger Company Profile

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.