Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 177,381 Shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,381 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Pure Acquisition were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,326,000.

Pure Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Pure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

