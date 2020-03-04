Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000.

Get CIIG Merger alerts:

OTCMKTS:CIICU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

CIIG Merger Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.