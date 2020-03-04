Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units during the first quarter worth about $2,652,000.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

EDTXU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.