Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRACU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Stable Road Acquisition Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.